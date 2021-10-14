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MP Holzleitner , Austria collapses unconscious during her speech from the VACCINE- BIOWEAPON!
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1069 views • October 14, 2021
Description from Billy Jones.
MP Holzleitner , Austria collapses unconscious during her speech from the VACCINE- BIOWEAPON! 10/12/21 We're going to see a lot more of this. The "vaccines" are BIOWEAPONS. 28-year-old Austrian MP Eva Maria Holzleitner—recently vaccinated according to an Instagram post—collapses in the middle of her speech.
MP Holzleitner , Austria collapses unconscious during her speech from the VACCINE- BIOWEAPON! 10/12/21 We're going to see a lot more of this. The "vaccines" are BIOWEAPONS. 28-year-old Austrian MP Eva Maria Holzleitner—recently vaccinated according to an Instagram post—collapses in the middle of her speech.
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