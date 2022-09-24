Quo Vadis





Sep 22, 2022 In this video we share Catholic Mystics on The Chastisements and Our Lady's Protection:





The Catholic Mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961) as she witnessed, by God’s grace, episodes in the life of Our Lord, as if she had time-travelled.





Her writings were endorsed by Saint Padre Pio.





Maria Valtorta quoted our Lord Jesus Christ as follows:





“Those who make themselves ‘small’ are great in My Kingdom.





Those who wish to be ‘great’ in the eyes of the world are not suitable to reign in My Kingdom.





They are straw for the beds of the demons.





Because the greatness of the world is the antithesis of the Law of God.





“The world calls ‘great’ those who, by means which almost always are illicit, know how to get the best positions and to do so, they use their neighbour as a stool on which they then climb, crushing him.





“The world calls ‘great’ those who know how to kill in order to reign, and they kill materially or morally, and they usurp positions and countries and fatten themselves, bleeding both individuals and communities.





“The world often calls ‘great’ criminals.





No. ‘Greatness’ is not to be found in criminality.





It is in goodness, in honesty, in love, in justice.





You can see which poisonous fruit your "great ones" offer you, fruit which they have picked in the wicked devilish garden inside them!”





On another hot issue, it is with good reason to ask: Do the recent messages from Heaven have something to do with Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality which ends next year?





Already in Germany, the synod seems to have boosted proponents of practices formerly anathema to Church teachings.





Many of the messages being relayed to us by Catholic mystics appeal to the faithful to hold on to their old Catechism and keep faith, implying strongly that that the Church is now facing most serious departures from its traditional ways.





Such was the tenor of the message of Our Blessed Mother to Gisella Cardia on September 12, 2022. The message states:





“My daughter, thank you for having welcomed me in prayer. Now the time of battle has come: you have given birth to a humanity without God, you have allowed an idol to enter in place of God in the Church and have worshipped it in His place.





“My children, be united in the true doctrine of the faith without losing heart; open your hearts to the Holy Spirit, be constant and be warriors.





For you, this will be a cause of marginalization and persecution, but do not be afraid: my Son will intervene.





I am near you every day and will preserve you from the scourges.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.”





