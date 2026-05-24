Sean Cohen Interview: Your Dopamine Is Under Attack, Mental Health Warfare and Brain Optimization

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- Introduction and Overview of Dopamine (0:00)
- Impact of Social Media and AI on Dopamine (1:58)
- Introduction of Next Level Dopamine Gum (5:43)
- Challenges of Boosting Dopamine Naturally (8:32)
- Addiction Rescue Course and Brody Miller's Story (12:34)
- Natural Solutions for Dopamine Support (25:37)
- Impact of Toxins and Industrial Chemicals (26:23)
- The Role of Nutrition in Mental Health (27:50)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (47:19)
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