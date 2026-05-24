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Sean Cohen Interview: Your Dopamine Is Under Attack, Mental Health Warfare and Brain Optimization
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://addictionrescueteam.com/


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- Introduction and Overview of Dopamine (0:00)

- Impact of Social Media and AI on Dopamine (1:58)

- Introduction of Next Level Dopamine Gum (5:43)

- Challenges of Boosting Dopamine Naturally (8:32)

- Addiction Rescue Course and Brody Miller's Story (12:34)

- Natural Solutions for Dopamine Support (25:37)

- Impact of Toxins and Industrial Chemicals (26:23)

- The Role of Nutrition in Mental Health (27:50)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (47:19)


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