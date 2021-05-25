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Covid 19 Vaccine Is a Conspiracy
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461 views • May 25, 2021
The lack of science in the mainstream that is promoting a "vaccine" that is clearly not safe or effective is appalling. It is hard to believe that so many Americans do not read the CDC's and VAERS' data that documents the shocking number of deaths and serious "side effects" have resulted from this vaccine. Yet, the popular narrative from the same
government sources ignore this data and continue to promote an unsafe and untested vaccine.
government sources ignore this data and continue to promote an unsafe and untested vaccine.
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