Geert Vanden Bossche Believes that The Rise in All-Cause Mortality Can Be Attributed to Immune Escape
NZ Will Remember
Published a day ago

"At the very early stage though, the proteins still very much resembles cell proteins. We call them altered self, but those altered self-proteins are also going to be recognized by this new antibody so to say. So they're gonna sit on this cancer cell and the cancer cell can no longer be recognized by the immune effector cells that should recognize this cancer cell and destroy it."

Keywords
cancergeertvandenbosschevaccineinjuriesimmunescapeall-causemortalityprematuredeaths

