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Geert Vanden Bossche Believes that The Rise in All-Cause Mortality Can Be Attributed to Immune Escape
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118 views • August 20, 2023

"At the very early stage though, the proteins still very much resembles cell proteins. We call them altered self, but those altered self-proteins are also going to be recognized by this new antibody so to say. So they're gonna sit on this cancer cell and the cancer cell can no longer be recognized by the immune effector cells that should recognize this cancer cell and destroy it."

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cancergeertvandenbosschevaccineinjuriesimmunescapeall-causemortalityprematuredeaths
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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