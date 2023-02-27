This Factor Has a Big Effect on Your Plants Cold Hardiness

Have you ever wondered why some plants die when it gets cold and others don't? ❄️ Press Tab to write more...
In this video, Al Pacheco Kovaleski, an Assistant Professor, in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who researches how plants control their cold hardiness and dormancy during the winter, explains a crucial factor for plants' cold hardiness.
According to Al, higher water content increases the likelihood of ice formation, which has a SIGNIFICANT impact on a plant's cold tolerance. 🥶
To learn more about Al and his research, visit https://plantresilience.cals.wisc.edu/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
