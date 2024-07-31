BREAKING: Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran Report

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in the Iranian capital Tehran, the Palestinian group has said in a statement. Hamas has said that Haniyeh was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has confirmed that Haniyeh was killed alongside one of his bodyguards, Iranian state media reports.

More info in article and continued updates:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/31/hamass-political-chief-ismail-haniyeh-

assassinated-in-iran-state-media

Adding:

International Relations Officer of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Maher Al-Taher, statement:

The martyr Ismail Haniyeh gave his most precious thing for the cause of Palestine.

The Palestinian people are fully prepared to offer what is dear and precious for their cause, whatever the sacrifices.

The "israeli" enemy crosses all red lines and is pushing things towards a comprehensive war with the entire Resistance Axis.

The Axis of Resistance is fully prepared for confrontation, and I see that things are developing in the direction of escalating the confrontation to its maximum extent.





The enemy government will regret the sin it committed by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh and attacking Iranian sovereignty.

The assassination of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh could not have been carried out without American cover.

We say to the martyr, Commander Ismail Haniyeh, sleep well and do not worry, and we promise you that we will continue the struggle and resistance.

more statements:

Islamic Jihad Movement on the assassination of Haniyeh:

The sinful assassination carried out by the criminal enemy against a symbol of the resistance will not deter our people from continuing the resistance to put an end to the Zionist crime that has exceeded all limits.Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed as a result of a "direct missile hit" on the house in Tehran where he was staying, according to Arab media citing sources.

Netanyahu orders ministers not to comment on Haniyeh’s assassination. Palestinian President Abbas has strongly condemned the killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Haniyeh, calling it a "cowardly act."

Iranian authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of the Hamas Political Bureau Chief in Tehran.

This was stated in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported by the Tasnim news agency.

The death of the Hamas Political Bureau Chief is an absolutely unacceptable political assassination, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions in the region; - Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation





