Satan Tried To Ban This Video

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
347,968 views (YouTube) Sep 12, 2022
Please join Joe in praying for this video to reach new people. If feasible, you might consider sharing this message with someone you know.
Discover more thought-provoking Joe Kirby videos at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.