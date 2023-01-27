"Maybe Not Again?" - a video with this Phrase & Tanks from 1943 & 2022 is Broadcast in the center of Berlin, Germany

"Maybe not again?" - a video with this phrase and tanks from 1943 and 2022 is broadcast in the center of Berlin.
The Germans are trying to remind the government of the country about the actions of the fascist regime and the consequences.
