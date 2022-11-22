Politicians aren't talking about the real threats!

Dr. Peter Breggin explains how nothing much changes with the election because no politicians are willing to talk about the real threats to the future of America and the world, of which inflation, crime, and the border are only symptoms. The real disease is globalism, which is always predatory, seeking to impose their will upon the world by destroying constitutional democracies while promoting authoritarian states that they can control. It’s as simple as that—the ills in this country are imposed on us into order to level the worldwide playing field for the globalists to have no restraints on their exploiting and coercing people.