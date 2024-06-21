© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKR Sending Convicts to the Slaughter at the Border of Kharkov region, Attempting to hold back the Russian Forces
127 views • 10 months ago
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are sending convicts to the slaughter in the border area of the Kharkov region, attempting to hold back the Russian Forces.
@warriorofnorth writes:
At night, the enemy deployed units composed of prisoners. We won't comment on their training; everything is clear from the footage. The infantry moves along the road in a single file with minimal spacing directly towards the destroyed bridge, which is under constant fire from Russian artillery.
First, they were hit by AGS fire, then artillery joined in, forcing the enemy to flee. Out of a group of up to 15 people, only about 4 managed to escape, the rest are still lying near the bridge. The purpose of this suicidal action is still unclear.
