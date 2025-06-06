RT News - June 6 2025 6AM GMT

June 6, 2025

As the Israeli opposition accuses the Prime Minister of sponsoring and arming ISIS-linked groups - supposedly with the aim of defeating Hamas in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu asks, "What's the problem?" The Pentagon chief makes it clear to NATO that other members of the alliance need to pick up the tab over Ukraine. That's while the bloc is struggling to increase financing. Tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump trade bitter blows as they air their dirty laundry in public. That's after the pair fall out over the government's spending bill.





