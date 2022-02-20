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Russian Author, Dostoevsky, on the Jews
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168 views • February 20, 2022
FEODOR M. DOSTOEVSKY (1821-1881), one of Russia’s greatest authors, detested Jews and worried what would happen if they ever got the “whip hand,” which did happen after the Bolshevik Revolution (Red Terror).
Article by Dr. William L. Pierce
(National Vanguard, Issue no. 72, 1979)
https://nationalvanguard.org/2015/08/dostoevsky-on-the-jews-2/
Recorded Feb. 20, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Article by Dr. William L. Pierce
(National Vanguard, Issue no. 72, 1979)
https://nationalvanguard.org/2015/08/dostoevsky-on-the-jews-2/
Recorded Feb. 20, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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