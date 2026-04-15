"Israel is the new Third Reich" - Polish MP Berkowicz unveiling a modified Israeli flag

Polish MP Konrad Berkowicz unveiled a modified Israeli flag featuring a swastika in place of the Star of David inside the Parliament.

"Israel is the new Third Reich," he said.

The Israeli Defense Forces use internationally banned phosphorus bombs, which lead civilians to a horrible death - suffocation and burning from the inside, as the substance sticks to limbs and skin, Polish MP Konrad Berkowicz denounced.

💬 "Israel commits genocide with particular cruelty before our eyes. Its flag should look exactly like this [Israeli flag with a Nazi swastika]," he said.

Adding:

⚡️🇺🇸 Tehran to Decide on U.S. Talks After Internal Review, Tasnim Reports

According to Tasnim News Agency, an informed Iranian source says Tehran will decide on the next round of negotiations with the United States after reviewing the outcome of a high-level meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Army Chief Asim Munir.

The source stated that Iran will carry out necessary assessments following the meeting before determining whether to proceed with new talks.

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