Candidate for Clay Township Trustee - George F. Rose

Eileen speaks with Clay Township Trustee Candidate, George F. Rose. George speaks about his experience as Clay a Fire Chief as well as what kind fo campaign he wishes to run. George also expresses his interest in telling the truth to the people of Clay Township.





