🚨Is Zelensky engineering a 'Maidan 3' coup to cling to power?
Leaks hint at a dark plot with the DIU to crush opposition and weaponize narrative against Russia. With electoral process suspended, a shadow hangs over Ukraine. The stage is set for May.
Source Article: https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/04/04/exclusive-ukraines-president-zelensky-plotting-violent-maidan-3-coup-to-cling-to-power-after-term-ends/
Also basic article about Zelensky and May.
https://tass.com/world/1745821
