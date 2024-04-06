🚨Is Zelensky engineering a 'Maidan 3' coup to cling to power?

Leaks hint at a dark plot with the DIU to crush opposition and weaponize narrative against Russia. With electoral process suspended, a shadow hangs over Ukraine. The stage is set for May.

Source Article: https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/04/04/exclusive-ukraines-president-zelensky-plotting-violent-maidan-3-coup-to-cling-to-power-after-term-ends/

Also basic article about Zelensky and May.

https://tass.com/world/1745821





