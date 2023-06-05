6/4/2023

Proverbs 6:16-19 Pride

God hates pride. Man loves to be proud. It's okay to be proud of your grandchildren and children even proud of your accomplishments.....as long as you give glory and praise to God! Man wants to only glorify himself and what he is. Pride month is the glorification not only of man....but glorifying their sin.....

Proverbs 6:16 These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:

Proverbs 16:18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.

Proverbs 6:17 A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,

Proverbs 6:18 An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief,

Proverbs 6:19 A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.