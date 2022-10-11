Unarmed man on the ground giving up shot in the back by female cop

XandrewX





October 11, 2022





The picture you are seeing as a thumbnail is a split second before a lady cop shoots a man who was giving himself up in the back. Here is a link to a PDF the cops call a transparency report:

https://www.lasd.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Transparency_101921_TEM_DIS__abelar_adrian_Summary_111721.pdf





Here is my rebuttal to their bullshit "transparency"release pdf:

1. They investigated themselves and they came up with the facts - they say the facts may change. I am sure they will. You shot an unarmed man who was surrendering in the back. The lady cop should be fired and prosecuted.





2. They say the report is the facts as they know them - until they need to be changed or twisted so they don't get sued or worse.





3. The cop says he exited the car with a gun in his right hand - the video shows his right hand empty. There can be seen a cell phone on the ground. There is no gun in either hand that I can see.





4. They both fell to the ground. That is because he was pulling him out of the car and took him down and they both wound up on the ground - if he was trying to resist arrest he and the cop would have been rolling around and the idiot killer cop would not have been able to shoot him where she did or how she did. She would not have had a clear shot.





5. Abelar sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken into custody - Oh really? He was giving himself up, that is plain to see. He was shot in the back while lying face down on the ground with his hands behind him.





6. A loaded Ruger 9mm semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene - where? In the car? On his person? Was it planted? Complete bullshit. This is not transparency. This is the cover the lady cops ass game.





7. All of these bullshit investigators ARE ON THE SAME TEAM. They are there to write MULTIPLE reports collaborating the same lies and they can all be called into court one after the other in a landslide of bullshit testimony. Under oath? Don't make me laugh. The last court action I fought for myself I WAS THE ONLY ONE WHO TOLD THE TRUTH. The judge, the opposing council, the lone witness they called ALL LIED UNDER OATH. This is normal behavior.





8. I renamed the video that was originally named "Bodycam Footage Of Deputy Shooting Armed Man" the lies are at every level. Is that what you saw?





Now having said all of that, Abelar could have done better with this, but the bottom line is that the dude running the repair shop did not like him and wanted him out of his shop. He could have made up the story about the guy was wanted for murder just to get the fake public servant cops off their asses and get a response.





Learn your rights, how to deal with police properly and how to defend your rights and just maybe you wont get killed by some Rambo wanna be who is a cop legend in their own mind. If you or I shot this dude like that we would be up on attempted murder charges. Don't tell me they have a hard job. They signed up for it and are paid to do it. They have to do better than the crap we are seeing across this country.

