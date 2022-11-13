PREPARE for NUCLEAR WAR!

Sometimes, diplomacy is JUST "not an option!" - NOT with such 'a HOSTILE force' as the u.s. government. Look at "how MERCILESS" the biden administration has been to its OWN people - CRASHING the value of the american currency, and FLOODING the nation with illegals. It MUST END!

The u.s. government working WITH the deep state, has become "the BIGGEST BULLY on the planet!" Wisdom will put an END to their bullying and FORCE their nation to drink of the SAME cup of Suffering and Torment that they FORCED other smaller nations to drink from. This is Biblical.

Wisdom said: For I DO Hear the cries of the poor, destitute and alone. I Hear the cries of those who are suffering INJUSTICE and WAR at the merciless hands of tyrants. It is NOT the american people who 'NEED Mercy'. The american people 'NEED' to learn how to be merciful to ME.

Inflicting pain on smaller countries that CANNOT defend themselves is NOT merciful, kind or diplomatic. American diplomacy is 'FAKE'! - and NOT to be trusted. The u.s. government PLANS on nuking russia. Who gets the first STRIKE? 10... 9... 8... 7... 6... 5... 4... 3... 2... 1...

See Newsweek Article: Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

