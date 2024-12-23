Raising Our Kids to Follow Christ and Develop Lifelong Trust in God - Lee Ann Mancini

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lee Ann Mancini is a professor, podcaster, speaker, and author who has abundant wisdom on the subject of raising children in a way that cultivates a deep relationship in their hearts for Christ. Lee Ann authored the best-selling book, Raising Kids to Follow Christ: Instilling Lifelong Trust in God. She shares that a child’s worldview begins to form as young as 15 months and solidifies at 13 years old. Prepare the soil for truth in your child’s heart from the time they are in the womb! Don’t be afraid to have standards of behavior in your home and to hold your children accountable to those standards. Teach your children to be critical thinkers, as well.
TAKEAWAYS
If you don’t know the answer to a question your child asks, be honest and wait to research it first before you respond
Three reasons for asking for obedience: parents are accountable to God, they love their kids, keep children safe
Try to understand your kids’ thought processes so your response will be more relatable and relevant
If we want to change the world, we must be involved in all areas of our kids’ development and train them to be leaders
