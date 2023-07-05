AOC's Subpoena Shockwaves: Is the Supreme Court Facing an Ethics Scandal?

AOC's shocking proposal to subpoena Chief Justice Roberts has sent shockwaves through Washington. Is the Supreme Court facing an ethics scandal? Democrats are wielding their power against the highest court in the land. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Congress to use subpoena power to compel Justice Roberts to testify regarding ethics issues. In an interview, AOC revealed an investigation by the Democrat-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee into entanglements within the Supreme Court. Expressing concerns about conservative Justices Thomas and Alito, she urged stricter ethics guidelines and even mentioned impeachment. AOC also highlighted the need to address conservative victories on critical issues, signaling a 'creep towards authoritarianism.' The battle over the court's composition and its impact on laws and policies rages on. Will Congress wield its subpoena power? The fate of the Supreme Court hangs in the balance.



