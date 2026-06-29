WOKE CNN GUEST HAS HILARIOUS MELTDOWN OVER JOKES MADE ABOUT JAMES TALARICO 🤣 SIVAADY

VfB figured out that Rosa Parks was part Jewish; the HOAXBUSTERS SHOW was then abruptly taken off air in the middle of the show; that moment also revealed Jussie Smollett as part Jewish...and later, Darrell Brooks of the infamous Christmas SUV massacre...so check out the beak on this character Touré Neblett and make up your own mind





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CNN guest has a complete meltdown over jokes that Stephen Miller made about Texas senate candidate James Talarico.









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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkeh3HAqqTQ





Background: BENNY DA SHAP ADMITS ₪ THAT THE ROSA PARKS EVENT WAS A PSYOP





https://old.bitchute.com/video/vmV8CBNVAyRK/