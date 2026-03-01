First of Iranian consequences shocking Doha!

Multiple interceptions and explosions were reported in Doha on Saturday, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sending a devastating ballistic missile strike on US bases housing weapons for aggression against Iran. Powerful footage shows the moment an intercepted Iranian missile booster landed on a street and exploded! By intercepting the Iranian missile, the Qatari government endangered civilians, as panicked crowds fled rather than allow the missile to hit the US base. The situation continues to develop, but at least 6 additional large explosions occurred in Doha at 2:49 p.m. local time. Video shows thick smoke rising from a US military support site hit by Iranian missiles today. The US base in the Al-Wakra area, south of Doha, was hit during the surprise attack!

Iran continues to target US interests in Doha, which is carrying out aggression against its country. A US "FPS-132 UEW radar" has reportedly been completely destroyed. The ultra-sophisticated radar, the mainstay of CENTCOM's ballistic surveillance in the Middle East, located in Al-Khor, northern Qatar, is capable of tracking missiles up to 5,000 km away, but not Iranian missiles. Its destruction has left American and allied bases in "blind" to a future wave of ballistic missiles, and this clash appears to be technological in nature.

No similar incident occurred in June 2025, and at that time, Iran waited only until nightfall to launch a demonstration attack on Israel. In addition to Qatar, Iran has now launched retaliatory attacks against targets in countries such as Israel, mini-nation of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Iran has asserted that the targeting of its territory by Qatar is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness and is unacceptable under any pretext or justification. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi asserted, "We are ready for de-escalation, but the aggression must first stop. Almost all officials are safe and healthy. We may have lost one or two commanders, but that is not a major issue."

