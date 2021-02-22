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Never-before-seen 4K underwater drone video of the Red Sea crossing! (Saudi side)
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142 views • February 22, 2021
We have another exclusive video from the exodus route of the Israelites to the real Mount Sinai in Arabia! This time our partners have given us access to new never-before-seen underwater drone video of the Saudi Arabian side of the Red Sea crossing site recorded in 4k! Is there any evidence for the Israelites crossing at this spot on the Gulf of Aqaba into Midian in NW Arabia? Come watch this amazing underwater raw video taken by a drone! Yes, an underwater drone captured this in Saudi Arabia across from Nuweiba, Egypt!
Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
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#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
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