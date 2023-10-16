Create New Account
The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claims that the day before, the head of the South Command of the Hamas group was killed in an airstrike.

-

A little funny how now Israeli inteligence seems to know what's happening and where to strike. I think they played stupid, and wanted all this to happen, to steal more land from Palestine.

