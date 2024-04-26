Biden DESTROYS Women’s rights in one HUGE move Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content

The Biden Administration has revised Title IX and it pisses all over those hard-won women's rights. The Biden administration will expand this protection to men if they identify as women because the revision has extensive provisions for “gender identity.” It will allow boys not only to compete in girls’ sports but also compete for girls’ scholarships, grants and housing opportunities. It will also enable schools to punish students who do not use classmates’ preferred pronouns. Where are all of those pink hat women's rights marchers now??

