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COVID-19: Global Compliance
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20 views • March 27, 2020
The last few weeks has granted additional insight for many. But for those with eyes that see, we saw this coming decades ago. And to think it was all prophesied!
All links to info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.wordpress.com/2020/03/25/covid-19-global-compliance/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
All links to info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.wordpress.com/2020/03/25/covid-19-global-compliance/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
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