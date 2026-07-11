Episode #142 - No Drugs. No Surgery. Thousands Healed | Master Mingtong Gu

In China, there is a hospital where people arrive with terminal diagnoses and leave healthy.

The documented success rate is 95%. And not a single drug was used.





The man who trained there spent his childhood in Cultural Revolution China; hungry, separated from his family, and the first person from his village ever to go to college. He then healed himself from decades of chronic asthma and scoliosis through the very practice he witnessed at that hospital. And at age 60, he survived a fall that should have been catastrophic, because his body had become what he had been teaching: conscious intelligence, not obstacle.





His name is Master Mingtong Gu. And this conversation will change how you understand what your body is.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Master Mingtong Gu, named Qigong Master of the Year, founder of The Chi Center and the 150-acre Southwest Sanctuary for Embodied Wisdom near Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the man who trained at China's famous medicine-less hospital under Grandmaster Dr. Pang Ming, where thousands healed from conditions Western medicine called permanent, with a documented 95% success rate in the first month, through energy alone, with no drugs and no surgery.





He has since carried that lineage to over 100,000 people across 47 countries, appeared at Wisdom 2.0, Esalen, Omega, Kripalu, and PBS, and has now released his book Coming Home to Embodied Awakening, a map for reclaiming the body, the self, and what it means to be fully human in an age of artificial intelligence and accelerating disconnection.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 What it costs a man spiritually to live in survival mode for years without ever being told that is what is happening to him

🔹 What Master Mingtong personally witnessed at the medicine-less hospital, and why a 95% documented success rate is still being ignored by the mainstream

🔹 Why everything the self-help industry is selling burned-out men is missing the fundamental point

🔹 The body as its own inner pharmacy and what it is genuinely capable of producing

🔹 Trauma stored as blocked energy and what that means for the man who has never once called himself traumatised

🔹 Artificial intelligence, digital acceleration, and whether we are building a future the human body cannot survive

🔹 Whether your inner healing genuinely shifts the energetic field around you, and what it costs the world when you wait

🔹 His own extraordinary personal healing story, and what it proves about everything he teaches





Most men are not broken. They are not weak. They are not too far gone.





They have simply never been shown what they are actually carrying.





This conversation is that moment.





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🌐 Connect with Master Mingtong Gu via any of the links below:





Website – https://www.mingtonggu.com

The Chi Center – https://chicenter.com

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@WisdomHealingQigong

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wisdomhealingqigong

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/chicenter

Book – Coming Home to Embodied Awakening – https://amzn.to/4aA5fk8

Embodied Awakening Summit – https://www.mingtonggu.com





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





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💬 Tell me in the comments, what was the single moment in this conversation that stopped you in your tracks?

📤 Share this with a man in your world who is running on empty and doesn't know why.





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