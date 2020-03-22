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Italian medical specialists say the Corona Virus is NOT as deadly as the Mass Media says
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3 views • March 22, 2020
Here I take a look at various news from Italy, which shows that the Corona Virus has killed very few people. I look at the statistics which show what the causes of the deaths of the vast majority of Italians really were.
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