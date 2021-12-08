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Max Igan: Australia Victoria The Stark Reality [08.12.2021]
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50 views • December 08, 2021
Note: I have publicly written and documented a lot about this in Denmark since 2016 that citizens die, committing suicide and sets fire to themselves due to these illigal conditions.
And has from the Danish rotten corrupt legal system been sentenced four times for it. And have a fifth judgment on the way ... I can NOT have respect for such 'people' who systematic make illegal case processing and they all know they are not made responsible for their sick satanic 'work'. All the politicians knows it too.
One example of many (translated):
"They steal, lying, deceive, manipulate, and threatened with sanctions and the law is broken because of 'target numbers', state refunds, personal bonuses, golden handshake and remuneration.
Sick and vulnerable citizens die, committing suicide and sets fire to themselves due to these literal conditions
Everything by Help of 'Automatic case processing', 'sweet rhetorical' Doublespeak), newspeak and bullshit culture, also called 'New Public Management's language', Documented.
And the hypocritical politicians, especially those from the left are silent on these literal conditions.
http://mail.k10.dk/showpost.php?p=367465&;postcount=516 [show less]
--
Victoria's pandemic bill officially becomes law after Governor Linda Dessau gives royal assent to legislation
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/victorias-pandemic-bill-officially-becomes-law-after-governor-linda-dessau-gave-royal-assent-to-legislation/news-story/4d6281c9cdda2435e818268f7fba1a8c
Melbourne Woman Sets Herself On Fire Inside Car With Sign: “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US”
https://milnenews.com/2021/12/07/melbourne-woman-sets-herself-on-fire-inside-car-with-sign-no-one-cares-mandates-are-killing-us/
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
80598 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUJZxXIPmmJZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
And has from the Danish rotten corrupt legal system been sentenced four times for it. And have a fifth judgment on the way ... I can NOT have respect for such 'people' who systematic make illegal case processing and they all know they are not made responsible for their sick satanic 'work'. All the politicians knows it too.
One example of many (translated):
"They steal, lying, deceive, manipulate, and threatened with sanctions and the law is broken because of 'target numbers', state refunds, personal bonuses, golden handshake and remuneration.
Sick and vulnerable citizens die, committing suicide and sets fire to themselves due to these literal conditions
Everything by Help of 'Automatic case processing', 'sweet rhetorical' Doublespeak), newspeak and bullshit culture, also called 'New Public Management's language', Documented.
And the hypocritical politicians, especially those from the left are silent on these literal conditions.
http://mail.k10.dk/showpost.php?p=367465&;postcount=516 [show less]
--
Victoria's pandemic bill officially becomes law after Governor Linda Dessau gives royal assent to legislation
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/victorias-pandemic-bill-officially-becomes-law-after-governor-linda-dessau-gave-royal-assent-to-legislation/news-story/4d6281c9cdda2435e818268f7fba1a8c
Melbourne Woman Sets Herself On Fire Inside Car With Sign: “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US”
https://milnenews.com/2021/12/07/melbourne-woman-sets-herself-on-fire-inside-car-with-sign-no-one-cares-mandates-are-killing-us/
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
80598 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUJZxXIPmmJZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
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