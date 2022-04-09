Slavery As Spoken Of In The New Testament

Slavery was as common in ancient times as war. It is mentioned in Scripture along with eating, marriage, war, disease and other events and situations that existed in ancient times. But people are lazy and too eager to skim text for phrases that support an agenda which is important to them. The New Testament provides 16 different verses on slavery, which can and are assembled into five different blocs of verses, each with something different to say. Its time for atheists to take their attention away from one bloc of verses and learn what is said in the other four. We have done the work of copying and assembling these verses. All you need to do is to read them.