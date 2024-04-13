Soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the AFU - Surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces as part of a unit on the Avdeevka sector

The soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces as part of a unit on the Avdeevka sector, the Ministry of Defense reported.
