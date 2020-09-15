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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/14/2020
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29 views • September 15, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/14/2020
Our Fight For America.
How the presidential debate will probably sound; If Savage were a debate moderator, what questions would you have him ask? “We Hope They Die”: Black Lives Matter Block ER Entrance After Officers Shot, Biden Pushes Gun Control Call After Deputies Shot; Special preview of Our Fight for America; Israel going back into lockdown right before their high holidays; Some libs are saying they will vote for Trump because they're tired of the media narrative against him
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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Our Fight For America.
How the presidential debate will probably sound; If Savage were a debate moderator, what questions would you have him ask? “We Hope They Die”: Black Lives Matter Block ER Entrance After Officers Shot, Biden Pushes Gun Control Call After Deputies Shot; Special preview of Our Fight for America; Israel going back into lockdown right before their high holidays; Some libs are saying they will vote for Trump because they're tired of the media narrative against him
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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