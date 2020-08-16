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Entrevue avec ALEXIS COSSETTE-TRUDEL: "complologue" :)
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25 views • August 16, 2020
8 juil. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6LdV73mMcc
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Avec le succès de sa chaîne Youtube "Radio-Québec", Alexis Cossette-Trudel est devenu le Patriote chouchou de toute la francophonie. Alors qu'il nous fait un bon condensé des sujets principaux de l'heure (la pandémie, les statistiques frauduleuses, la mondialisation, la politique américaine, Donald Trump, Obamagate, la corruption des médias, etc.), il nous fait également découvrir une autre facette de sa personnalité...
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected]
Chaîne Radio-Québec: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Amélie sur Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie sur Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Amélie sur Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Avec le succès de sa chaîne Youtube "Radio-Québec", Alexis Cossette-Trudel est devenu le Patriote chouchou de toute la francophonie. Alors qu'il nous fait un bon condensé des sujets principaux de l'heure (la pandémie, les statistiques frauduleuses, la mondialisation, la politique américaine, Donald Trump, Obamagate, la corruption des médias, etc.), il nous fait également découvrir une autre facette de sa personnalité...
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected]
Chaîne Radio-Québec: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Amélie sur Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie sur Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Amélie sur Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
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