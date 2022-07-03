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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 46:1-5 & 23:4, 20220703
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 46:1-5 & 23:4, 20220703 O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. Heavenly Father, King David proclaimed in faith through Your Holy Spirit in Psalm 23 verse 4 that: 4 Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are always with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me on my Christian journey; Yes, 1 You, ELOHIM, the LORD GOD are my Refuge and Strength, a very present help in trouble. 2 Therefore I will not fear, even though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; 3 Though its waters roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with its swelling. Selah! 4 There is a river whose streams shall make glad the City of GOD, the Holy Place of the Tabernacle of my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD. You, 5 JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE are in the midst of Your Saints, Your Christians shall not be moved; You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES, will help Your Saints just early, at the break of dawn. Thank You, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 46:1-5 & 23:4, personalized, NKJV) * * * *

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