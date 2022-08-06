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Migrant Bus of Mostly Single Adult Men, Sent by Texas Gov. Abbott, Arrives in New York City
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490 views • August 06, 2022

BREITBART: NEW YORK CITY — A bus filled with mostly single adult male migrants arrived at Port Authority in New York City from Texas Friday morning — where they were greeted by volunteers handing out burritos — as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continues dispersing record-breaking numbers of border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in his state to Democrat-run “sanctuary cities.”

New York City officials appeared to be unprepared for the migrants’ arrival, or at least lacked communication and coordination to receive them, as Port Authority did not initially have a gate for the bus to park, and Port Authority employees were not aware of the plan for arrival. The bus circled between 8th and 9th avenues Friday morning until it was finally able to park at Gate 14 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

see full article: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/05/exclusive-footage-migrant-bus-mostly-single-adult-men-sent-texas-gov-abbott-arrives-new-york-city/

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrantsgov greg abbottopen borderbiden regimebus to nyc
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