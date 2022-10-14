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How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?
A lot of people who become aware of Lugols Iodine and start using it in mega doses tend to ask me time and time again how long should they mega dose Lugols Iodine.
This is a great question because people really need to know the answer to this question otherwise they may mega dose with Lugols Iodine for longer than its ideal for them to do so, so I have created this video "How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?" to answer this question fully.
Make sure you watch this video if you are someone who wants to learn about this fully!
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