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BREAKING: Sanders Campaign Worker Kyle Jurek In Jail For Drug Paraphernalia
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45 views • January 17, 2020
Reports now confirm that Kyle Jurek, a Sanders Campaign worker caught talking about violent revolution on hidden camera, was jailed for "weed" and then allegedly BAILED OUT by the Bernie Sanders Campaign.
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