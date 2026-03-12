Nearly 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday night to protest the policies of PM Sanae Takaichi’s govt, including missile deployments & plans to loosen restrictions on lethal arms exports

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Nearly 10,000 people gathered in central Tokyo on Tuesday night to protest the policies of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government, including missile deployments and plans to loosen restrictions on lethal arms exports.
Public protests of this scale are VERY RARE in Japan, making the demonstration notable. Participants also voiced frustration that major Japanese media outlets have largely ignored the event.