Vaccine Cancer Causing Components & Antibiotic Resistance, Intent to Harm

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Dr. Jane Ruby
June 16, 2023
Researchers found codes for antibiotic resistance & cancer causing components in Pfizer & Moderna vials. Vaccine lot ingredients have been found to vary greatly. This suggests intent to commit harm, or there should have been product recall & reformulation. Instead pharma is producing meds to treat ailments resulting from the C19 “vaccines.” Ask Dr. Jane segment: military vaccine side effects, Zev Zelenko, Sherri Tenpenny, PCR test.
Covid Vaccine contamination, Antibiotic resistance vaccines, Vaccine cancers, pharmaceutical crimes, Crimes against humanity, military vaccine side effects, PCR covid test, Sherri Tenpenny, Vladimir Zelenko
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