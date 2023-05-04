Jeffrey Lord hopes for a serious investigation into COVID-19 lab leak to find out who was involved, how much of the US taxpayers' money was used for it, and how exactly COVID-19 was created

https://gettr.com/post/p2g0k9ed660

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan hopes for a serious investigation into COVID-19 lab leak to find out who was involved, how much of the US taxpayers' money was used for it, and how exactly COVID-19 was created.#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德希望对中共病毒实验室泄露进行严肃调查，查清到底有谁参与其中，有多少美国纳税人的钱被用于此，以及中共病毒到底是怎么产生的。

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks



