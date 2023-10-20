EXPOSURE TO A 5G STREET LIGHT DESTROYS TREE RIGHT NEXT TO IT. THE 5G TREE

5G A good example of what 5G can do to your body. Have a 5G cell phone? Keep it next to you?More videos, more topics, more What the hell:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
Who keeps punching all these satan worshiping celebrities and politicians in the eye
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aCjBppYpDzEY/
8-Year-Old Israeli ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies after Sudden Heart Attack. He was murdered.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHdCMRHvgisO/
Were there prior resets? Was the world repopulated by clones? I will let you decide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrANTUDxIwwm/
The government knows there are interdimensional beings coming and going from our reality👽
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jsn4bVCIDNyJ/
Here come the zombies...🧟♂️🧞
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMDLzNNfw8hA/
What a way to go. Smushed by a elephant. That was one pissed off pachyderm.🐘💥😳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/plJBbZd9S6IV/
Plane frozen in mid air over San Francisco was filmed by a passenger of another plane.✈️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XL8hNA49dg68/
So where does the symbol "The Star Of David" on the Israeli flag come from?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YNv6LoSGlOHt/
All pandemics have been caused. Here is what has caused them.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJJxyEX5wa3e/
So called elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates will only fly with unvaxxed pilots. We know why.✈️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxG1Vm38tbPv/
Dark Secrets Exposed: CIA is behind Deagel’s Shocking 2025 Depopulation Forecast (links below)🪦
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YGYXMDDLWDR/
The military carrying a Joe Biden robot? This is weird.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/idcrczDwjw2I/
Lady Liberty is actually Lady Lucifer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AW7r0TYVWIkI/
If you have too many Covid vaccinations, you are no longer able to get life insurance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6dfie3jdBve/
We know old buildings were used to generate energy. But what if...(I never thought of this)🤔
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gg3VytAzs44R/
Former Satanist reveals some scary things most don't know about Halloween I had not heard this stuff
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9oHFncFZSfb
Retired IDF soldiers talk about their crimes while in the Israeli military and laugh as they do so.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CxZEvcltolWR/
Migrant says he is soldier for the U.N. and he has been sent here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNrxtCjSG7om/
Black sodomite tranny (Bigfoot) tries to enter a female restroom - A child’s mom is having none of it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5HI9YL5wtbn/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.