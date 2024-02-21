Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
So apparently some Cabal Generals were in charge of the Direct Energy Weapon programs and attacks killing Americans like in Lahaina Hawaii, Paradise Calif and Acapulco.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
155 views
Published 13 hours ago

Lots of subbliminal messaging going on and more discussion of the blue roofs which seem to repel the microwaves that destroyed all the other homes and buildings. So who are the culprits she asks ?

Keywords
mindcontrolcabal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket