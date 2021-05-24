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Latin America Doctors are treating COVID with 99.6% Cure Rate
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174 views • May 24, 2021
Dr Manuel Aparicio Alonzo, describes his presentation to be made at Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota, June 5 & 6, 2021. Dr Alonzo is a pediatric orthopaedic and spinal surgeon who has been treating COVID patients with Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS). He has personally treated over 4,000 patients. Worldwide, around 100,000 patients have been treated with Chlorine dioxide. At the Redpill Expo, he will talk about prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19 patients with CDS, for which he and his group have reported over 99% effectiveness. Information about the Expo may be found at www.redpillexpo.org (4 minute video, English subtitles). How to make CDS: https://lbry.tv/@Kalcker:7/How_to_make_CDS:a How to use CDS (protocols): https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus/protocols.html
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