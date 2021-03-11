"WELCOME TO MY WORLD" (Featuring Eddy Love) by Toots Sweet

PatriotsInTune.com & TootsSweet.com​ - Welcome To My World off of CD Liberty Manifesto lyrics...



I got no time for the crime and i got no patience for stupidity

towing the line to a mind built on simplicity

agree to disagree just show me a little civility

i'll entertain your ignorance won't tolerate your bigotry

I'm so far right there aint nothing left inside of me

watching you waste your life and God given ability

laziness is your excuse for all lives inequalities

and patience is a virtue till you mess with my tranquility



are you feeling lonely

welcome to my world

pull up a chair don't despair

you're in my world



i thought we were all equal under the law with equal opportunity

and justice was blind yet she sees fine just when she wants to see

this land of the free is turning out to be a fallacy

suppose to be the same dawg so what made you a pedigree

freedom don't come easy and it gets harder to maintain

and once it's gone it's gone and it's much harder to regain

all the blood lost was the cost of heroes dying in vein the shame

freedoms just like giving birth they both come with the labor pains



are you feeling lonely

welcome to my world

shoot off a flare don't despair

you're in my world



native Americans still living on reservations

modern day slavery in our urban plantations

middle-class Americas slowly evaporating

the wealth of our great nations facing a mass deportation



i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now

i can't describe my feelings i feel so helpless and left out

i only know it's painful i can't see how it all works out

i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now



instead of breaking bread we're breaking branches looking for easy answers

in pain killers belly dancers caterpillars cures for cancers

bitter from past romances never taking chances trying to ease all the pain

but you can't without the mood enhancers

feel so misunderstood none knows where i'm coming from

the chicken or the egg i still don't know how it all begun

just like the boss i feel like i've been born to run

and i feel like we've been betrayed just like Delilah betrayed Samson