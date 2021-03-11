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"WELCOME TO MY WORLD" (Featuring Eddy Love) by Toots Sweet
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10 views • March 11, 2021
PatriotsInTune.com & TootsSweet.com - Welcome To My World off of CD Liberty Manifesto lyrics...
I got no time for the crime and i got no patience for stupidity
towing the line to a mind built on simplicity
agree to disagree just show me a little civility
i'll entertain your ignorance won't tolerate your bigotry
I'm so far right there aint nothing left inside of me
watching you waste your life and God given ability
laziness is your excuse for all lives inequalities
and patience is a virtue till you mess with my tranquility
are you feeling lonely
welcome to my world
pull up a chair don't despair
you're in my world
i thought we were all equal under the law with equal opportunity
and justice was blind yet she sees fine just when she wants to see
this land of the free is turning out to be a fallacy
suppose to be the same dawg so what made you a pedigree
freedom don't come easy and it gets harder to maintain
and once it's gone it's gone and it's much harder to regain
all the blood lost was the cost of heroes dying in vein the shame
freedoms just like giving birth they both come with the labor pains
are you feeling lonely
welcome to my world
shoot off a flare don't despair
you're in my world
native Americans still living on reservations
modern day slavery in our urban plantations
middle-class Americas slowly evaporating
the wealth of our great nations facing a mass deportation
i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now
i can't describe my feelings i feel so helpless and left out
i only know it's painful i can't see how it all works out
i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now
instead of breaking bread we're breaking branches looking for easy answers
in pain killers belly dancers caterpillars cures for cancers
bitter from past romances never taking chances trying to ease all the pain
but you can't without the mood enhancers
feel so misunderstood none knows where i'm coming from
the chicken or the egg i still don't know how it all begun
just like the boss i feel like i've been born to run
and i feel like we've been betrayed just like Delilah betrayed Samson
I got no time for the crime and i got no patience for stupidity
towing the line to a mind built on simplicity
agree to disagree just show me a little civility
i'll entertain your ignorance won't tolerate your bigotry
I'm so far right there aint nothing left inside of me
watching you waste your life and God given ability
laziness is your excuse for all lives inequalities
and patience is a virtue till you mess with my tranquility
are you feeling lonely
welcome to my world
pull up a chair don't despair
you're in my world
i thought we were all equal under the law with equal opportunity
and justice was blind yet she sees fine just when she wants to see
this land of the free is turning out to be a fallacy
suppose to be the same dawg so what made you a pedigree
freedom don't come easy and it gets harder to maintain
and once it's gone it's gone and it's much harder to regain
all the blood lost was the cost of heroes dying in vein the shame
freedoms just like giving birth they both come with the labor pains
are you feeling lonely
welcome to my world
shoot off a flare don't despair
you're in my world
native Americans still living on reservations
modern day slavery in our urban plantations
middle-class Americas slowly evaporating
the wealth of our great nations facing a mass deportation
i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now
i can't describe my feelings i feel so helpless and left out
i only know it's painful i can't see how it all works out
i feel so lonely baby i feel so all alone right now
instead of breaking bread we're breaking branches looking for easy answers
in pain killers belly dancers caterpillars cures for cancers
bitter from past romances never taking chances trying to ease all the pain
but you can't without the mood enhancers
feel so misunderstood none knows where i'm coming from
the chicken or the egg i still don't know how it all begun
just like the boss i feel like i've been born to run
and i feel like we've been betrayed just like Delilah betrayed Samson
Keywords
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