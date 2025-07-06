Learn the Secret Lesson to Set You Free in Unwanted Moments

Key Lesson: Resistance recreates – and then reinstates – whatever it opposes, including the false sense of self that keeps trying – in vain -- to free itself from whatever it doesn’t want to see is true about itself!

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.