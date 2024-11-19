BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11/19/2024 - Guests: "Clay Parker" Topic: "Hurricane Helene -- Joy Comes in the Morning"
WCN-TV
WCN-TV
12 followers
Follow
10 views • 5 months ago

Links from today's broadcast:


Contact Clay Parker @: [email protected]

Banned video -How to Steer Hurricanes, Flood Homes, and Steal Lithium : https://banned.video/watch?id=66fc521b059fbae952a3721c

What the NEWS Media is NOT Showing You. https://youtu.be/5cqRLVsICdg?si=u9y8F-rA5_eP0bVk

When Floods hit Erwin, TN, a Local Business Owner Helped out by Organizing Volunteers and Supplies. https://youtu.be/2ezu08Vrvgw?si=dRxVWp4_ZOnfp30x

Farm that had been in family for 200 years destroyed by flood. https://youtu.be/0U5oUmrjxlI?si=DQFNprxIDxKJ6Ik1

The Truth Behind The Disaster https://youtu.be/bENXNOKdkew?si=Ky8PeOfZt8mI1Drj

Disaster Recovery And Updates https://youtu.be/4UQIXUHAsKE?si=OAig14oXBBrkxji3

North Carolina Hurricane Helene victims: Where is FEMA? https://youtu.be/IrOHLn5dI4M?si=FMop3CNdM9BVj3NO

Investigating a Helene debris flow landslide with geologist Philip Prince. https://youtu.be/oBuJxHR4ycY?si=h9aQ1jBT8skwZQ9N

Video shows North Carolina lake almost completely filled with debris. https://youtu.be/mg5iBte5Dsw?si=8ToP4kV-G93NjVaw

People stranded on hospital roof in Erwin, TN during extreme flooding. https://youtu.be/UjkrfD3mmw0?si=YkH0lFz94RcGaSBC

PART 1: CSX is Rebuilding the Clinchfield ~ THE DESTRUCTION THEY WILL FACE. https://youtu.be/jdNoHah-NGQ?si=Ld8GJiKtH7syKnst

PART 2: Rebuilding the Clinchfield ~ BIG TOYS. https://youtu.be/mvtPnNm6A9Y?si=YAUG8KOkiGjXlmlE

Appalachian Service Project – Home Builders - https://asphome.org/helpafterhelene/

Life Size Dwellings – Tiny Home/Shelter Builders - https://www.tiktok.com/@lifesizedwellings/video/7434288211888721195 (Venmo- @lifesizedwellings 828-707-5099 /   Zelle- Lifesize Dwellings inc. 828-707-5099)

#14 - Jake Jarvis - Precision Grading - Demolition & Earth Moving Operations - Precision Grading, 99 Polaris Drive, Saluda, NC 28773 https://www.facebook.com/jake.jarvis.9277 (Find Jake Jarvis info here: https://podcast.wcntv.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/43-Donate-to-Jake-Jarvis_Precision-Grading.jpg)


Blue Mountain Camper co. makes Camper Pods for Flood Victims: https://www.givesendgo.com/bluemountain  https://bluemountaincamperco.com/


......................


You can join the studio audience by clicking on the 'Join Live Studio Audience' button at WCNTV.net as well as watched our archived broadcasts.


Subscribe to the Wisconsin Christian Newspaper by going to WisconsinChristianNews.com




newstruthfaithwcntv
