Real World Meditation With Ann Swanson

This Feb 19, 2024 conversation with meditator, yoga therapist and author Ann Swanson jumps into plenty of topics in her new book Meditation for the Real World and others such as the importance of science and research in mediation and yoga and the effects thereof, the eight limbs of yoga, the surprising effects of mindfulness meditation on anxiety, the power of loving-kindness and compassion meditation, presence, appreciation / gratitude, embodiment, tai chi as a gentle and accessible practice, dance style metaphors, meditation challenge, and more





About Ann Swanson:





'I've dealt with the type of anxiety that leads to passing out at the most inopportune times. My pain was once so constant and debilitating that I'd lay in bed for days. And I thought I couldn't meditate because my mind wandered too much. How did an anxious binge drinker become a meditation teacher? Well, meditation didn't just improve my life, but it saved my life. Since experiencing the transformative power of presence, I have devoted my studies to the science and traditions behind yoga and meditation. My first book, SCIENCE OF YOGA, has sold over half a million copies, and my second book has just been released. I am ready to share the science and practical tips explored in the book Meditation for the Real World.'





Biography:





'Ann Swanson is the author of the internationally bestselling book SCIENCE OF YOGA, which has been translated into over 15 languages. Her new book, Meditation for the Real World, illuminates the fascinating science behind meditation with step-by-step practices. She worked alongside Harvard neuroscientist Dr. Sara Lazar and an illustrator for the New York Times to create this science-backed visual guide. It’s important to note that Ann wasn’t a naturally “chill person,” and meditation didn’t come easy to her. Overcoming her own chronic pain and anxiety led her to India to study yoga and meditation, to China to explore tai chi, and to earn a Master of Science graduate degree in Yoga Therapy. Now, Ann blends cutting-edge research with ancient wisdom, resulting in realistic techniques you won’t just learn – you’ll love to live by!'





Links:





For ordering Ann's new book Meditation for the Real World, you get special bonuses at https://www.MeditaitonForTheRealWorld.com, including 14 days of science-backed audio meditations with music engineered to optimize your brainwaves for focus, memory, and ease: https://www.annswansonwellness.com/meditation-for-the-real-world





https://www.annswansonwellness.com

https://www.instagram.com/scienceof.yoga

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-swanson

https://www.youtube.com/AnnSwansonWellness