© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Months In, Store Owners Say Austin Homeless Ordinance Ruining Businesses
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • September 04, 2019
The homeless epidemic in Austin Texas is now affecting the operation of local businesses like never before. Harrison Smith exposes how leftist policies are bad for society.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.