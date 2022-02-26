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Jason A: Russia Invades Ukraine! (New Global Order) [25.02.2022]
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21 views • February 26, 2022
Russia Ukraine war Jason a world news 2022
- 2manybooks 2littletime 8 hours ago:
My late father, a decorated Army Air Force soldier who served in the South Pacific in WW2 (at the time, the Army and Air Force were one military branch), fighting the Japanese, saw so many lives gone, ruined, and humanity's inhumanity to humanity in many forms. He never wavered on saying this: "Anybody who starts a war is insane."
53,501 Views feb 25, 2022
Jason A - 1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/H3KvbuePRPE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
- 2manybooks 2littletime 8 hours ago:
My late father, a decorated Army Air Force soldier who served in the South Pacific in WW2 (at the time, the Army and Air Force were one military branch), fighting the Japanese, saw so many lives gone, ruined, and humanity's inhumanity to humanity in many forms. He never wavered on saying this: "Anybody who starts a war is insane."
53,501 Views feb 25, 2022
Jason A - 1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/H3KvbuePRPE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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